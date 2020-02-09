Cop killed, colleague wounded in Free State attack

A policeman was shot dead and his colleague wounded in Orkney in the Free State on Saturday night.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said two sergeants, a man and a woman, from Vierfontein, Free State, reported for duty on Saturday night and were posted to perform crime prevention duties and attend to complaints when they came under attack.

Peters said that at 9.05pm, the female officer phoned the commander at the community service centre and reported that they were under attack and had been shot by at least three men.

The two sergeants had followed a suspicious vehicle from Vierfontein until Road House in Orkney when the attack happened.

“The members alighted from the police vehicle to confront the suspects, who also got out of their vehicle. They began arguing with the police officials before they opened fire on them and subsequently disarmed both of their official pistols, two magazines and ammunition,” Peters said.