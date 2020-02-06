Steenhuisen’s chief of staff quits DA 'after much thought and prayer'

John Steenhuisen’s chief of staff, Graham Charters, has become the second senior staffer at the DA to quit his job in just over a week.

Charters on Thursday announced on Facebook that he was quitting with immediate effect from his job as the chief of staff to the party's leader. His announcement comes after the party’s director of communications, Mabine Seabe, quit his job last week to work on a new venture.

Both Seabe and Charters were seen as close to former leader Mmusi Maimane, who resigned from the DA last year after a dismal performance in the national government elections.

Seabe joined the DA and became Maimane’s spokesperson. Charters was Maimane’s chief of staff and the two had such a close relationship that the former leader officiated at his wedding in December 2019.