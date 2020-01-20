'We will take their land'

Community members in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, have threatened to invade land that would be made available for hundreds of displaced flood victims who are temporarily housed in churches.

The Mamelodi Concerned Residents for Service Delivery has accused the Gauteng government of rushing to offer displaced victims of floods land while thousands of locals have been waiting for houses for years without help.

Their anger was fuelled by an announcement that vacant stands in well-located land would be made available to the victims of last year's floods.

Oupa Mtshweni, the leader of the Mamelodi Concerned Residents for Service Delivery, said there were people who have been on the housing waiting list since the 1990s but government was choosing not to prioritise them.

He said these people were waiting for what was known as RDP houses or even stands to build for themselves as government was taking forever to deliver houses.