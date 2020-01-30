Patient yanks knife from stomach, shoots at medics with paintball gun

Paramedics who went to help a man with a knife embedded in his stomach were forced to take cover when he opened fire on them with a paintball gun, using solid ammunition, in Durban on Thursday.

The medics arrived at the home of the 43-year-old man in Glenwood just before 5pm.

“Upon arrival at the property a woman and her daughter opened the gate for the paramedics. They were escorted to the kitchen where they found the man with a large knife in his stomach,” said ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak.