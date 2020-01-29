'It is like a death city' – South African in virus-hit Wuhan, China

A South African teaching in China has described how she and others are living through the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

Roxanne Rawlins has been teaching in Wuhan, the city where thousands of coronavirus cases have been reported, since April 2019.

“I went from telling people I live in Wuhan and nobody knew where it is and now it is famous overnight. We are definitely feeling it and a little bit isolated,” Rawlins told Martin Bester on the JacarandaFM breakfast show.

Rawlins is on a WeChat group with other South Africans living in the city.

“We have to leave to get food and it’s in those times when you feel anxious and every day there is new information.”