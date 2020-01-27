DA wants investigation into health minister Zweli Mkhize's appointment of his niece as chief of staff

The DA on Monday said it would request an urgent investigation by the Public Service Commission into the appointment of Sibusisiwe Ngubane-Zulu, the niece of health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, as the department’s chief of staff.

The DA said Mkhize had made the appointment despite there being compelling corruption allegations against Ngubane-Zulu.

“It is essential that the appointment of a family member who has been suspected of corruption is investigated thoroughly in order to ascertain whether due process relating to recruitment procedures were complied with,” said DA shadow minister of health Siviwe Gwarube.

Gwarube said Ngubane-Zulu was implicated in the mismanagement and misappropriation of billions of rands while working for the Public Investment Corporation.