SAPS had improper deal with vehicle tracking company: Mkhwebane

Vehicle tracking and recovery company Tracker "improperly benefited" from the use of state resources as a result of its agreements with the police (SAPS).

This was one of the findings made by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in a report released on Tuesday following a complaint lodged with her office in 2013.

Mkhwebane also found that the process followed by the police in concluding agreements with Tracker for the provision of vehicle tracking systems in vehicles belonging to the police was improper.

Tracker responded to the report by denying that it had improperly benefited from state resources.

The complainant charged that police used resources - including police officials, police vehicles and aircraft - for the benefit of Tracker, to locate and recover their clients’ stolen vehicles.