Greenmarket Square demonstrators to learn their fate in three weeks

The city of Cape Town will know in three weeks if it can enforce its own bylaws against a group of refugees camped on pavements in the city centre.

Refugees, the city and the department of home affairs butted heads in the high court in Cape Town on Tuesday.

The bone of contention is the crowd of people who have been cooking and sleeping on the pavement outside the Central Methodist Church on Greenmarket Square for three months.

According to the city council, this contravenes its bylaws. The city said it had been inundated with complaints from businesses and hotels in the area about people fighting and urinating in public.

The city also hauled home affairs to court to compel it to verify the status of the people living on the streets.