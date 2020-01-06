Refugee leader in court for alleged assault and robbery in Cape Town

One of the leaders of a splinter refugee group living in the Central Methodist Church in Cape Town appeared in court on robbery charges on Monday.

Lusilu Papy Sukami, 44, was arrested on Friday as tension among the refugees at the church escalated.

According to the charge sheet, Sukami, from the Congo, allegedly assaulted Serge Shauba in the Cape Town CDB in October 2019 and robbed him of an iPhone 6, a Canon camera, a wallet, R2,000, cards, a watch and shoes.

Sukami was also accused of robbing Jurol Leomba, whose Samsung Galaxy cellphone, wallet, R200, Canon camera and bank cards were taken on the same day.

Sukami appeared briefly in the Cape Town magistrate’s court. The state asked for time to obtain more information to prepare for his bail application.

The prosecution said it had received more complaints about Sukami and intended to oppose his release on bail. The matter was postponed until Thursday.