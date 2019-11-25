Some refugees camped at Cape Town church have relocated elsewhere in SA

Some of the foreign nationals who have been taking refuge in Cape Town’s Central United Methodist Church have started to accept relocation to other areas within South Africa under a scheme offered by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Chris Nissen, commissioner at the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), said about 50 people had taken up an offer to relocate and were being helped by an NGO in the city. Some had approached the UNHCR for assistance individually.

The group's leadership had previously rejected offers from the SAHRC and UNHCR.

Nissen said the UNHCR held meetings with leaders of the group during the week since an incident in which Archbishop Thabo Makgoba was assaulted in the church. He said the group had apologised for the confrontation in the church.

Further allegations of assault levelled against leader Papy Sukami have marred efforts to sustain the sit-in, and TimesLIVE reported last week that numbers in the group were dwindling.

Sukami vehemently denied allegations that he orchestrated an assault on two Congolese journalists on October 16.