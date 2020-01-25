Anrich Nortje miss out on hat-trick as SA make inroads before lunch on day two

After struggling to break through early on day two of the fourth Test against England, South Africa made significant inroads with lunch approaching.

By the break, England had reached 300 for seven in their first innings.

Captain Joe Root and Ollie Pope looked relatively untroubled as England negotiated the first hour at nearly run-a-ball as the tourists looked set to bat themselves to a near impregnable position somewhere between lunch and tea.

Things however took a sudden turn.

After batting, seemingly without a care in the world, Pope dragged an Anrich Nortje delivery onto his stumps to open an end the hosts were desperate to probe a little further.

Pope departed for a sprightly 56 off 78 balls and he would have been gutted to lose his wicket in such benign fashion.

Nortje, who had earlier clocked a 150km/h delivery, ran in with renewed vigour from the Corlett Drive End and four overs later he snared an even bigger scalp.