ANC councillor Andile Lungisa asked to step down from mayoral committee

“I never stole money. I did not go and fight in the streets. I simply defended myself when I was attacked by a member of the DA.”

This was the reaction of Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa to an instruction by his Eastern Cape bosses that he must step down as a member of the city’s mayoral committee.

Lungisa was convicted of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm earlier this year for hitting DA councillor Rano Kayser over the head with a glass jug and sentenced to an effective two years in prison.

He is appealing against the conviction and sentence in the Eastern Cape High Court in Makhanda (Grahamstown).