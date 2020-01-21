'We're missing out on school, can we please be admitted?'

"We want to learn and we are missing out on school, can we please be placed at school?"

This is Monde Jambela's desperate plea to be placed in a school so that he can start his grade 8 like other pupils in Gauteng. Yesterday, Monde joined a group of frustrated parents and pupils at education district offices in Ridgeway, southern Johannesburg.

For the past two weeks, he had been going to the district offices with the hope that he will finally be placed.

"My mother applied using the online system in March last year. Since then nothing has happened and it really hurts me to see other pupils going to school. I am forced to sit around and watch TV the whole day. All I want is to go to school," Jambela said.

Kamogelo Nxumalo, 13, who is also supposed to start grade 8, said she is worried that she will start school after March. "We should not be fighting for education, it is our right to go to school," she said.

Another pupil, Tshepiso Mokgatle, 16, said she had just moved to Ridgeway and she was struggling to get a school.

"I am supposed to start grade 11 but I am going up and down looking for a school. For me not to be left out in my school work, I watch a school show on TV," she said.