Parents' mad dash to get kids placed at schools

Scores of frustrated parents queued outside Benoni education district offices yesterday, a day before the opening of schools, with the hope of getting placement for their children. Other parents queued outside district offices in Pretoria.

This as MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi announced that the department will open the system for late online applications today. He said they would close on January 24.

Some of these parents had used the Gauteng online system to apply for their children who are starting Grade 1 and Grade 8. Though the applications were opened and closed last year, the system has seen hundreds of children not being placed in schools on time.

Lerato Moahloli from Tembisa, who applied online, said she had chosen Bokamoso and Sedikeng secondary schools in May.

"After I did not get any response, I went to the schools and was told they couldn't find my child's details on the system. Now I have to deal with my child who is forever crying as she does not know what will happen to her when schools reopen.

"The online [application system] is not working for us. It was better when we would go to the school, we did not experience any problems. I have to buy school uniforms and pray that the school she will be accepted at will be closer to home," Moahloli said.

Mpho Mahlangu from Edenvale said he was confused as his child did his Grade RR and Grade R at Eastleigh Pre-Primary.