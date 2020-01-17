Pravin Gordhan defends himself against 'Eskom interference' criticism

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has defended his "interference" at Eskom, saying that as a shareholder representative, he may "initiate processes where necessary", especially at critical times.

This is the first time Gordhan has directly addressed his critics on alleged political interference.

In a written reply to a parliamentary question, Gordhan explained that a shareholder - particularly a 100% shareholder as in the case with government and many state-owned enterprises - has a range of rights in relation to the governance of SOEs.

He said a shareholder compact prescribed the various performance targets expected to be met by an entity, while the memorandum of incorporation of companies sets out the responsibilities, duties and rights of the shareholder and directors.

“In the case of Eskom, targets will include plant performance (the level of energy availability factor to be achieved), financial targets (reduction in overall costs including primary energy cost) and implementation of various turnaround plans.

“Within these parameters, the board must hold management to account on delivery of these targets. Likewise, the shareholder department must hold the board accountable. Where necessary, usually at critical stages, the shareholder may initiate processes to assist both the shareholder and board to both diagnose a problem and suggest solutions,” said Gordhan.