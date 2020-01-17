Resignations and appointments - four big moves at Eskom
As Eskom continues to face mounting pressure, several senior management changes have taken place.
These are four of the big ones:
New chair
The public enterprises department on Wednesday announced it had appointed Prof Malegapuru Makgoba as Eskom's interim board chair. Makgoba is the health ombudsman and former vice-chancellor of the universities of KwaZulu-Natal and Wits.
In its statement, the department said it was on a mission to reconfigure the power utility's board, in line with President Cyril Ramaphosa's vision of having board members with experience in engineering, electricity and corporate governance.
Jabu Mabuza resignation
Jabu Mabuza resigned on Friday last week after deputy president David Mabuza had told journalists that Ramaphosa was misled by the Eskom board regarding the state of the power utility..
Mabuza led a board meeting with the president, during which it was said there would be no load-shedding over the holidays until January 13 2020. But on January 3, the power utility implemented stage 2 power cuts.
In his resignation, Mabuza apologised for failure to deal with Eskom's issues.
Andre de Ruyter appointed CEO
Former Nampak CEO Andre de Ruyter came out tops among candidates who were gunning for the job of Eskom CEO.
His appointment was met with criticism from politicians and trade unionists but Ramaphosa and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan defended him, with Gordhan saying De Ruyter had even taken a pay cut to help Eskom out of its mess.
Mandla Maleka appointed interim group treasurer
Mandla Maleka replaced Andre Pillay as the interim group treasurer after Pillay's tenure with the power utility ended in August 2019.
Maleka holds a master's degree in economics and completed the executive development programme at Wits University.
Calib Cassim, Eskom's chief financial officer, said Maleka's appointment would ensure business continuity at the state-owned power utility.
