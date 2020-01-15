Eskom takes Nersa to court following dispute over tariffs

South Africa’s Eskom took a dispute with the energy regulator to court on Wednesday, demanding higher tariffs than those awarded last year which the state utility said threatened it with financial disaster.

Eskom supplies more than 90% of South Africa’s electricity but is struggling with high debts and faulty power stations which prompted it to impose several rounds of severe power cuts that dented economic growth last year.

The perilous state of its finances are one of the biggest risks to the country’s last investment-grade credit rating as it is dependent on government bailouts to stay solvent.

Eskom has asked the High Court for an order allowing it to impose a tariff increase of 16.6% from April 2020 and 16.7% from April 2021, according to an affidavit seen by Reuters.

Eskom argues that energy regulator Nersa’s tariff decision for the 2019-22 financial years should be set aside because it incorrectly treated R69 billion rand of state bailouts when calculating the amount of revenue Eskom should be allowed to recoup via tariffs.