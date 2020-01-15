Former taxi driver leaves a taxi rank for a classroom

As parents were busy taking pictures of their bundle of joy who were starting school for the first time, Nkazimulo Khumalo had every reason to smile.

Khumalo, 28, also reported for work as a teacher at Ebony Park primary school after he had been a taxi driver for six years.

Khumalo made headlines last year after Sowetan published his story when he graduated from Unisa with BEd.

Khumalo praised Sowetan for it good work. “I am truly grateful for the story you published last year, it opened many doors for me. I was called on Monday by Ivory Park primary school to report for work on Wednesday. This is a dream come true for me and I will do my level best to be a motivation to these school children,” he said.

Things have not always been easy for Khumalo who had to wake up at 3am everyday to ferry commuters to their different destinations and only return home just after 9pm. However, as hectic as it was he dedicated three hours a day to studying.

His hard work paid off when he graduated last year and Ivory Park Taxi Association, which he belonged to as a taxi driver, refunded him all the fees he spent on his studies. He was refunded R52,500 of his tuition fees. At the time, his chairperson Buti Mkonza said they decided to congratulate Khumalo for his hard work as they were impressed with the fact he did not come knocking on their doors for financial assistance.