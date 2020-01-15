South Africa

Sebokeng school torched on first day

By Yoliswa Sobuwa - 15 January 2020 - 09:12
A Sebokeng school was torched in the early hours of Wednesday morning
Image: Supplied

It has been a grim start to the day for a Sebokeng school.

This is after an adminstration block at Khutlo Tharo secondary school was torched during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to visit the school.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said it was the caretaker at the school who alerted the police of the fire.

"We were alerted after 3am but we don't know what time the fire started. There was no one at the school when the fire started and the caretaker said he was also alerted by someone," Peters said.

 

Millions set for school repairs

Storms, vandals hit institutions
News
2 days ago

Learning at North West school disrupted after classrooms torched

North West education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela has condemned the torching of a block of classrooms at Leruntse Lesedi Secondary School in Delareyville.
News
3 months ago

