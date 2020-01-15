Nerves and excitement as little ones start 'big school' in Daveyton

To many little ones in the country today marks their first day of big school from creche.

For Basetsane Mabote, 5 this is her first day towards her dream of becoming a medical doctor. Basetsane started her first of Grade R at the Daveyton intermediate primary school.

Speaking to Sowetan in the presence of her mother Lerato, Mabote said she was exited and looking forward to making new friends and wearing her uniform.

Mabote said she woke up at 6:00am.

"My mommy gave me a bath, dressed me up and made me porridge and walked me to my new big school," she said.

Lerato said her daughter had a lot of nerves about what her first day would be like at school.

"But I assured her that she would be safe, and meet new teachers and learn bigger stuff that would help her develop her brain as a future medical doctor,"said the mother.

Lerato said she also explained to little Basetsane that she would no longer be able to sleep during the day like she did at creche.