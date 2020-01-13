Woman's body found bound in bath, mom in pool of blood in dining room

A woman arrived home to find her mother and sister had been brutally murdered during a robbery on Saturday.

Police said the 68-year-old mother and her 34-year-old daughter were killed in Lesetlhaneng Section, Hebron, near Ga-Rankuwa.

The lifeless bodies of the women were discovered when the younger daughter, 29, arrived home about 5pm to find the kitchen burglar bars and wooden doors were broken.

“She realised when she entered the house that her mother's body was lying motionless in a pool of blood in the dining room,” said North West police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone.

“Police were summoned to the scene. They found the body of a 34-year-old woman in a bath, with her feet and hands tied up.