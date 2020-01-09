MP Cameron Mackenzie undergoes surgery after being shot in Dainfern attempted robbery

DA MP Cameron Mackenzie was shot and wounded during an attempted robbery in Midrand on Tuesday afternoon.

DA Gauteng leader John Moodey told TimesLIVE Mackenzie was on his way home from Dainfern Square when he was attacked at the entrance of his residential complex in the suburb.

“It was an attempted robbery and they shot him in the shoulder. He was taken to theatre and the bullet has been removed,” Moodey said.

Mackenzie was recovering at home, he said.

“We as a party are horrified and disgusted by the incident. We are pleased that his operation went successfully.”

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters confirmed the incident.

“A suspect allegedly alighted from the Golf and followed the victim into the complex.

“A struggle between the victim and suspect ensued and a shot was allegedly fired by the suspect, striking the victim on his upper body. The suspect then ran and jumped into the Golf and the suspects drove off,” Peters said.