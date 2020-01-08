SA's brightest matric of 2019 pays tribute to her hard-working farmer dad

South Africa's top 2019 matric student says watching her father work hard on his vineyards in the Northern Cape motivated her.

Madelein Dippenaar, 18, will enrol for a BSc in molecular biology at Stellenbosch University.

The Paarl Gimnasium student said her father Alwyn Dippenaar is her role model. "He has got an amazing way of working with people. He is patient and I admire his patience so much, and his dedication," she said.

"He works very long hours to provide for us and he taught me that hard work is the key to success."