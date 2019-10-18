Waiting to exhale: The story of Alexandra township
A bird’s eye view of Alexandra in northern Johannesburg from the top of Alex Mall tells the story of how the 1913 ...
Jail was veteran scribe’s second home
Prison cells hold both good and bad memories for Joe Thloloe’s lifelong career in journalism.
The day the liberation Struggle was changed
On October 19 1977, a seismic event occurred in the South African liberation Struggle, putting paid to the dominant ...
All blackness is not equal
In South Africa blackness became a call to action for all those oppressed under the racist, fascist supremacy of the ...
Business icon Richard Maponya keen to train entrepreneurs
Richard Maponya, the great-grandfather of black business, is not ready to rest on his laurels despite being two years ...
Greg Maloka: The man who helped shape SA’s mental state
“What business are we in,” he is said to have asked a rightfully perplexed room that duly informed him it was a radio ...
Creating schools for the African future
Sizwe Nxasana is a man on a mission to break apart the traditional notion of how teaching and learning in schools ...
Loxion Kulca eyes new era
The story of Wandi and Sechaba’s urban street label, Loxion Kulca, is one about black identity and expression
Black Wednesday - Quick facts
Facts
19 October 1977
Media
Arrests
Black Wednesday
Celebrating her blackness - how Rosie Motene found her roots again
For many black people the process of acquiring the perfect sleek hair comes in many burdensome forms.
To be young, black and feminist in modern SA
“Our focus right now should be on the question of race; we will deal with the gender question later.”
Our stories must be told in our own voices and languages
The first thing I ever read, where reading is the following of a story and or a narrative, was a newspaper.
