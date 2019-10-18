18 October 2019 - 08:14

Our rich history

News

Waiting to exhale: The story of Alexandra township

A bird’s eye view of Alexandra in northern Johannesburg from the top of Alex Mall tells the story of how the 1913 ...

By Itumeleng Mafisa
News

Jail was veteran scribe’s second home

Prison cells hold both good and bad memories for Joe Thloloe’s lifelong career in journalism.

By Thabiso Thakali
Opinion

The day the liberation Struggle was changed

On October 19 1977, a seismic event occurred in the South African liberation Struggle, putting paid to the dominant ...

By Gaongalelwe Tiro
Opinion

All blackness is not equal

In South Africa blackness became a call to action for all those oppressed under the racist, fascist supremacy of the ...

Jamil F. Khan
The great pioneers

Business

Business icon Richard Maponya keen to train entrepreneurs

Richard Maponya, the great-grandfather of black business, is not ready to rest on his laurels despite being two years ...

By Mpho Sibanyoni
News

Greg Maloka: The man who helped shape SA’s mental state

“What business are we in,” he is said to have asked a rightfully perplexed room that duly informed him it was a radio ...

By Thembalethu Zulu
Business

Creating schools for the African future

Sizwe Nxasana is a man on a mission to break apart the traditional notion of how teaching and learning in schools ...

By Thabiso Thakali
Business

Loxion Kulca eyes new era

The story of Wandi and Sechaba’s urban street label, Loxion Kulca, is one about black identity and expression

By Isaac Mahlangu

Black Wednesday - Quick facts

Facts

19 October 1977

On 19 October 1977, the apartheid government banned 17 Black Consciousness organisations

Media

Church publication Pro Veritate and black newspapers The World and Weekend World we also banned

Arrests

Various prominent journalists were also arrested on this day. The World editor Percy Qoboza was detained for five months

Black Wednesday

The day, dubbed Black Wednesday, became synonymous with issues of media freedom

Black and proud

News

Celebrating her blackness - how Rosie Motene found her roots again

For many black people the process of acquiring the perfect sleek hair comes in many burdensome forms.

By Thango Ntwasa
Opinion

To be young, black and feminist in modern SA

“Our focus right now should be on the question of race; we will deal with the gender question later.”

By Malaika wa Azania
Opinion

Our stories must be told in our own voices and languages

The first thing I ever read, where reading is the following of a story and or a narrative, was a newspaper.

