Family says hostage photographer Shiraaz Mohamed is back in SA

Communication from Shiraaz Mohamed’s family has confirmed reports that the South African photojournalist is back in the country.

“Owing to his recent circumstances, he and our family are requesting that we be given some space," they said in a statement. "In due course and soon, we will issue a statement and engage with the media.”

Mohamed was taken hostage on January 10 2017 in Darkoush, Syria. He had gone on his own accord as a photojournalist to capture the suffering of the Syrian people.

Mohamed reportedly escaped from his captors three weeks ago.