South Africa

'I just want to hold him': Family of Shiraaz Mohamed waiting anxiously for him to come home

By Nomahlubi Jordaan and ERNEST MABUZA - 18 December 2019 - 06:49
The family of photographer Shiraaz Mohamed, who has reportedly escaped from captivity in Syria, are now eagerly awaiting his return to SA.
The family of photographer Shiraaz Mohamed, who has reportedly escaped from captivity in Syria, are now eagerly awaiting his return to SA.
Image: SUPPLIED

"I just want to grab Shiraaz and hold him."

These were the words of Shirley Brijlal, the former wife of SA photographer Shiraaz Mohamed, who was kidnapped and held hostage in Syria for almost three years.

Gift of the Givers announced this week that they had received information that Mohamed had escaped from captivity.

Brijlal told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that they had been in contact with the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco). She said it was a "huge" relief that Mohamed had escaped and was alive - but added that they did not have any new information.

SA photographer Shiraaz Mohamed 'escaped' from captivity in Syria: Gift of the Givers

SA photographer Shiraaz Mohamed, who was kidnapped in Syria almost three years ago, is free.
News
2 days ago

"We've been in contact with Dirco and they said we need to be patient. We just need to respect protocol. We trust in the process," said Brijlal.

"He was courageous enough to escape. We are just waiting for him to come back home."

She said the family was anxiously waiting for an update about Mohamed's wellbeing. "We are continuing in our prayers for him to come back. I just want to grab Shiraaz and hold him. Right now it's almost like [his return is only] in theory. The three years of waiting is unbearable," she said.

"We are comforted that he made an effort to leave that horrible place."

Dirco spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele would not comment on the specifics of the department's involvement. "We as Dirco are seized with the matter. We are working [on] the matter. When it is necessary to provide more information, we will issue a statement,” he said.

Ngqengelele said the department’s role was to help South Africans in distress. “In delicate matters such as these, we try not to put the life of Shiraaz Mohamed in danger."

A timeline of SA journalist Shiraaz Mohamed's kidnapping

A video, purportedly of SA photographer Shiraaz Mohamed pleading for his release, surfaced on Monday.
News
3 months ago

Gift of the Givers 'not paying too much attention' to new video of abducted SA photographer

Gift of the Givers said on Tuesday it is aware of a new video showing SA photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed pleading to be rescued from his captors.
News
7 months ago

Don't lose hope - former hostage's message to Shiraaz Mohamed

Kidnapped SA photographer Shiraaz Mohamed should not lose hope as many people are praying for him. This is a message from freed hostage Yolande ...
News
7 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
Are these the men setting fire to Cape Town trains? CCTV footage captures ...
X