A 12-year-old girl was among those injured by fireworks‚ prompting a warning from KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo.

At Pietermaritzburg’s Edendale Hospital - where Dhlomo was conducting a New Year’s Day visit to‚ among other things‚ visit mothers who gave birth on January 1 - seven people‚ including the unnamed 12-year-old girl‚ had to receive medical attention after they were injured during celebrations on Sunday night.

The girl injured her palm and two fingers‚ including losing the top of one‚ which will require surgery and rehabilitation if she is to regain maximum use of her hand.

A 48 year-old woman injured her thumb and index finger when a firecracker exploded in her hand‚ the health department said. She will lose the tip of her thumb.

MEC Dhlomo said: “We would like to urge the public to be careful when they handle fireworks. These injuries could have been avoided. We could have avoided having to book a theatre‚ and to have a team of nurses and doctors attend to these patients‚ if this had been handled properly.”