The Emalahleni Municipality has completely banned the use of fireworks on New Year’s Day.

According to the SA Crime Community Watch group‚ the decision was taken after a municipal board meeting on December 19 following residents’ complaints about fireworks “causing fire‚ unbearable noise and injuries.”

“The municipality has taken a tough stance against people who discharge fireworks‚” the group said in a statement.

“Fireworks have officially been banned in Emalahleni and anyone found discharging them will be guilty of an offence and prosecuted.”

The local fire brigade will be placed on high alert on the evening.

“We urge the public to report any issues regarding the distribution or discharge of fireworks‚” the group said.