eNCA to probe allegations of censorship after firing news head Kanthan Pillay

eNCA head of news Kanthan Pillay has been fired — but the station said it would nonetheless be probing claims of censorship made against him.

In a statement on Friday, the news channel said that it had terminated its relationship with Pillay with “immediate effect”, saying it had “no choice” but to do so.

Pillay — the founder of the Capitalist Party, which contested the 2019 elections — courted controversy after tweeting this week that a reporter who had resigned was a “rat” jumping to a sinking ship. The reporter, Samkele Maseko, resigned to, reportedly, take up a position at the SABC.

Maseko claimed that Pillay was responsible for censoring comments made by former cabinet member Bongani Bongo about public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

“Serious allegations have been levelled at eNCA about Pillay’s censorship of stories and his management style. The channel takes the allegations of censorship very seriously. To that end, eNCA is co-operating fully with the SA National Editors Forum that has requested clarity,” eNCA said.

“The channel will be appointing an external expert to investigate these claims,” it added.