Salaries cost municipalities billions

SA municipalities spent a combined R91bn between June and September, with almost a third of the expenditure covering salaries and other employee-related costs.

This is according to the latest quarterly financial statistics on municipalities released by Statistics SA this week.

The report showed the bulk of expenditure was on "employee-related costs" which includes salaries, allowances, contributions to pensions, medical aid, uniforms and housing subsidies which accounted for almost 30% of the total spent as well as purchases of electricity of just below 29%.

Although the national government has been on a drive to cap the salary bill, municipality salaries actually increased by R178m in the three months from about R26.6bn in the quarter ending in June to R26.8bn in the quarter ending September.

Stats SA director of local government institutions Malibongwe Mhemhe said wage and overtime payments for employees were the contributing factors for the increase. "[The] Reason for salary increase is mainly due to a wage increase implemented with effect from 1 July 2019 by most municipalities as well as overtime worked by some municipal employees," Mhemhe said.