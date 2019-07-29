South Africa

JMPD will continue to demolish 'illegal structures until all are destroyed'

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 29 July 2019 - 16:06
The JMPD is demolishing 'illegally' built shacks in Lenasia South.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Land occupiers in Lenasia South are up in arms after Johannesburg metro police demolished their structures.

Community leader Ishmael Mushoma said police started demolishing shacks on Monday morning.

"People are angry because the JMPD came here and started demolishing unoccupied shacks," he said, adding that they were not offered alternative accommodation.

When TimesLIVE spoke to Mushoma, he said the situation was calm and that JMPD officials had left the area, but would be back on Tuesday.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the department had started demolishing shacks three weeks ago.

"There are hundreds of illegally erected shacks. You can't build a structure on land that has not been purchased or hired. We will continue until we have broken down all the illegally built shacks," Minnaar said.

