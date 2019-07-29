JMPD will continue to demolish 'illegal structures until all are destroyed'

When TimesLIVE spoke to Mushoma, he said the situation was calm and that JMPD officials had left the area, but would be back on Tuesday.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the department had started demolishing shacks three weeks ago.

"There are hundreds of illegally erected shacks. You can't build a structure on land that has not been purchased or hired. We will continue until we have broken down all the illegally built shacks," Minnaar said.