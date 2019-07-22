'It is only matter of time until someone is killed,' says Mashaba as Lenasia land grabs continue

Illegal land grabs in Lenasia, south Johannesburg, have reached crisis point, says Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba.

"Tensions in the area are escalating to the point where it is only a matter of time until someone is seriously hurt or killed," Mashaba said on Monday afternoon.

The mayor has called for the police to urgently intervene.

"Following the steep escalation of land occupation in the area over the past week, the situation is getting out of control. Residents within the area are reporting armed groups of land occupiers firing on homes in the affected areas, with the sounds of gun shots being heard throughout last night.