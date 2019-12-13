BREAKING: Hard Livings leader Rashied Staggie shot in Salt River

Rashied Staggie, former leader of the notorious Hard Livings gang, was shot on Friday in the Cape Town suburb of Salt River.

According to police at the scene, Staggie was killed. "He couldn't have survived, that car is riddled with bullets," one officer said.

The gangster was sitting in a friend's car outside his house when he was shot.

"The CCTV footage from his house shows two guys approached the car and sprayed him with bullets just after 9am," said a police officer on the scene.

Photographs showed at least 11 bullet holes in the windscreeon of the silver Toyota Yaris sedan and one in the bonnet.

The police source said: "His son then rushed him to hospital hoping that he would survive. Rival gangs have been after his blood for a while. He was also worried about his safety, the cameras at his house are testimony to that."

Reports from the scene suggested that Staggie had died on the way to hospital, but TimesLIVE was unable to verify them.