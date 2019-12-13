WATCH | Hard Livings leader Rashied Staggie shot dead in street where Pagad lynched his twin brother
Rashied Staggie, former leader of the notorious Hard Livings gang, was shot dead on Friday in the Cape Town suburb of Salt River.
Staggie, 58, died in the same street where his twin brother, Rashaad, was shot and burned alive by People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (Pagad) demonstrators in 1996.
Staggie's daughter, Ingrid Carolus, appeared outside the gangster's house in London Road about two hours after the shooting screaming: "He's dead, he's dead!"
Police at the scene also said Staggie was killed. "He couldn't have survived, that car is riddled with bullets," one officer said.
A photograph of Staggie receiving medical treatment showed him with a wound to the head. The front of his short-sleeved shirt was soaked in blood.
The gangster was sitting in a car outside his house in London Road when he was shot.
"The CCTV footage from his house shows two guys approached the car and sprayed him with bullets just after 9am," said a police officer on the scene.
Photographs showed at least 11 bullet holes in the windscreen of the silver Toyota Yaris sedan and one in the bonnet.
The police source said: "His son then rushed him to hospital hoping that he would survive. Rival gangs have been after his blood for a while. He was also worried about his safety, the cameras at his house are testimony to that."
The police officer said the driver of the vehicle Staggie was sitting in was unscathed. "He got out of the car and ran for cover.
"You can clearly see that they were after Staggie. After the shooting, the man can be seen on the footage walking up the street."
The shooting came hours after Hard Livings leader Ballie Tips was killed with two shots to the head in Westridge, Mitchells Plain, on Thursday evening.
Staggie and other high-ranking Hard Livings members gathered at the scene of Tips' execution, on the corner of Silversands and De Duin roads, while the gangster's body was still there.
My bru, Westridge is a war zone, they shot the leader of the hard livings gang, the area is on lock down ? even rashied staggie came to the scene, they just shot on the house of a 28 hitman,I know them both, they grew up together.. pic.twitter.com/mt101o7oHa— 5haun (@Camoguy8) December 12, 2019
Police closed London Road after Friday's shooting as detectives began combing the area for clues. The car in which Staggie was shot was moved to the side of the road.
A neighbour who witnessed the attack said Staggie's death could affect the Cape minstrels celebrations over new year.
The man, who was washing a car a few metres away and asked not to be named, said: "The coons will be affected by this shooting.
"There are many gangsters in the minstrels. People are fighting for drug turfs. I am worried about my son growing up in this community. But generally, Salt River is quiet."
Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said Staggie died after arriving at Groote Schuur Hospital.
"Information at the disposal of the police indicates that the deceased was sitting in his vehicle when two unknown suspects emerged, fired several shots at him and fled on foot," she said.
"Crime scene experts are currently on the scene combing for clues that could assist the murder investigation. Woodstock police have reinforced deployment in and around the Salt River area."
I still remember the video footage of PAGAD members chanting as Rashaad Staggie stumbled out of a bakkie that had just been petrol bombed. He staggered outside the car, his body burning, while they chanted for his death— The Villager (@Penxenxe) December 13, 2019
Rashaad Staggie died at the hands of Pagad marchers outside his house at 20 London Road on August 4, 1996.
Marchers allegedly told paramedics: "Don't treat him, he kills our children."
A family member, who declined to be named, said on Friday: "It's painful because his twin brother was killed in the same street in the 90s."
Another gang leader shot dead in Salt River CTN. Yesterday another gang boss was shot dead in Mitchells Plain. @mplaincpf— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) December 13, 2019
OK so festive season is canceled on the cape flats seeing that staggie got taken out.— Khanster (@Mr_i_cant_smile) December 13, 2019
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.