Basetsana Kumalo hits back after backlash over Zozibini Tunzi interview

Celebrity businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo has set the record straight after receiving a backlash over an old interview with Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi that resurfaced.

In the video clip taken from the Presenter Search on 3 in 2018, Kumalo is seen being hard on Tunzi during a challenge.

Contestants on the show were put through a number of challenges in search of a new addition to SABC3’s flagship shows Expresso and Afternoon Express.

“I am very disappointed by the response my interview with Zozibini Tunzi on Afternoon Express has been generating,” Kumalo said.

“During the interview, I was tasked with pushing the Presenter Search on 3 contestants out of their comfort zone, as is the nature of the show, and see how quickly they think on their feet and think when they’re under pressure.