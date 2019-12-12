Basetsana Kumalo hits back after backlash over Zozibini Tunzi interview
Celebrity businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo has set the record straight after receiving a backlash over an old interview with Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi that resurfaced.
In the video clip taken from the Presenter Search on 3 in 2018, Kumalo is seen being hard on Tunzi during a challenge.
Contestants on the show were put through a number of challenges in search of a new addition to SABC3’s flagship shows Expresso and Afternoon Express.
“I am very disappointed by the response my interview with Zozibini Tunzi on Afternoon Express has been generating,” Kumalo said.
“During the interview, I was tasked with pushing the Presenter Search on 3 contestants out of their comfort zone, as is the nature of the show, and see how quickly they think on their feet and think when they’re under pressure.
“We, as the interviewees, were briefed to put the finalists through their paces and that’s exactly what I did with Zozi.
“Signing up to be part of the reality show, the hopefuls know that they are going to be pushed and challenged and essentially grow into seasoned presenters because of the experience.
“Presenter Search on 3 is about giving people an opportunity but it is a competition and it is designed to really test the finalists to fully prepare them for their new roles in the industry.”
The season was won by Expresso presenter Thabiso Makhubela.
“I mentor young people and have done so for over two decades. I have seen many rise to their fullest potential in different industries,” Kumalo said.
“Seeing Zozibini wear the well-deserved Miss Universe crown is a moment we all should be celebrating and applauding. South Africa is on the world stage once again with the Rugby World Cup and now this African woman has brought immense pride to not only South Africa, but the continent as a whole.
“This is what we should be focusing our collective energies on - not taking history out of context. Zozi has redefined the ideals of beauty in pageantry, has broken the mould and rewritten history. She has affirmed that black children’s dreams are valid.
“I am a huge supporter of Zozi and have nothing but praise for the woman she is and all she has achieved. It would be wonderful if as a country we could allow her to shine instead of trying to fuel negative stories. We have so much to be positive about with all the incredible achievements of young role models in our country.”
