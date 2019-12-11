Maimane officially confirms joining Mashaba's The People's Dialogue

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane on Wednesday officially confirmed joining The People's Dialogue, and immediately lashed out at the government.

Maimane, who resigned as the DA leader in October, becomes part of the movement which was launched by entrepreneur and former City of Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba on Friday.

"The events of the past two weeks in the metros, and the returning of continuous loadshedding, demonstrate the need for a new consensus. Clearly, we need a new vision for a tomorrow for all our children, shared by all the residents of our country.

"That is why I am part of The People's Dialogue, to lead a conversation to build One South Africa for All.

"It is clear that our political system has failed citizens, and that accountability exists only to polical parties and not to the people of our country," said Maimane.

He also raised concerns about how state-owned enterprises were being run, saying it was time people intervened.