Maimane officially confirms joining Mashaba's The People's Dialogue
Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane on Wednesday officially confirmed joining The People's Dialogue, and immediately lashed out at the government.
Maimane, who resigned as the DA leader in October, becomes part of the movement which was launched by entrepreneur and former City of Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba on Friday.
"The events of the past two weeks in the metros, and the returning of continuous loadshedding, demonstrate the need for a new consensus. Clearly, we need a new vision for a tomorrow for all our children, shared by all the residents of our country.
"That is why I am part of The People's Dialogue, to lead a conversation to build One South Africa for All.
"It is clear that our political system has failed citizens, and that accountability exists only to polical parties and not to the people of our country," said Maimane.
He also raised concerns about how state-owned enterprises were being run, saying it was time people intervened.
"The continued collapse of state-owned enterprises such as SAA, as well as the retun of loadshedding, clearly demonstrates how the time for residents to sit back and leave the solutions to our greatest challenges in the hands of government has passed.
"We need reforms and solutions that can help resolve our nation's greatest challenges of unemployment, crime and injustice.
"It is now more critical than ever before [that] we resolve our nation's greatest challenges of unemployment, crime and injustice," he said.
He said the recent achievements of the national rugby team and Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi were proof that we can do better if we work together.
"Evidently, when we work together, we achieve better results, something the Springboks showed us in the World Cup. And something our Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, showed us this week as well. As a matter of fact, it is South Africans and not our government or political system which makes us proud," he said.
Maimane said the country's citizens from all walks of life need to come together and engage on solutions to build one country that will economically benefit everyone.
"It is why Herman Mashaba and I will engage citizens from all walks of life. The launch of The People's Dialogue has clearly demonstrated that South Africans want to engage in a positive, solutions-oriented discussion which is free from the constraints of our political system."