Corruption rife in municipalities

If you want to see high levels of corruption, nepotism and fraud, look no further than municipalities.

The shenanigans taking place in our municipalities costs us billions of rands in wasted and looted funds.

Legislation, such as that covering procurement and recruitment, is disregarded. Officials do as they please and there's a lack of consequence management. South Africa is not a banana republic and there is a rule of law in this country.

It can't be correct to let implicated officials off the hook when they have stolen from the public coffers or violated regulations. Parliamentary committees and regulatory bodies such as the auditor-general and National Treasury must shake every tree and leave no stone unturned.

In most of the municipalities where corruption is rooted, most of its citizens are unemployed and there is lack of services, yet officials continue to loot instead of creating job opportunities. Good governance requires:

the rule of law;

fair legal framework enforced by an impartial regulatory body;

the protection of stakeholders;

equity and inclusiveness;

effectiveness and efficiency; and

accountability and participation.

Officials implicated in fraudulent and unlawful transactions must be brought to book.

Mogau Victor Sebatana, Mogalakwena, Limpopo