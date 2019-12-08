South Africa

Another day of stage 2 load-shedding

By staff reporter - 08 December 2019 - 10:26
Eskom said on Saturday that load-shedding would continue on Sunday.
Eskom has announced that stage 2 rotational power cuts will continue on Sunday.

In a statement, the embattled power utility said that stage 1 load-shedding would take place from 11pm Saturday to 9am on Sunday, and would then move to stage 2 from 9am until 11pm in the evening.

“The load-shedding is required overnight and all day to cater for further trips and to create capacity to replenish water reserves for our pumped storage schemes. Sufficient water and diesel reserves are necessary to limit the level of load-shedding in the coming week,” Eskom said.

