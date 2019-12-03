Soweto duo develop app to expose township talent

A Soweto duo have created an app to connect undiscovered football talent with local and international scouts.

Simon Mokgotlhoa, 26, and Lesego Ndlovu, 25, said growing up in Pimville they had seen a lot of talent go to waste because sportsmen and women were not being noticed by the major leagues.

"There is this guy in our neighbourhood who was a very good player and everyone knew he was talented. He never got discovered, even people we went to school with never got discovered," said Ndlovu.

He said when he later went to a Model C school, he noticed that talented players with money could travel overseas to try meet international scouts.

He and Mokgotlhoa came up with the idea and started to learn how to code by themselves using videos and books.

"We would actually code for 12 hours a day or from 10pm to 6am," he said.