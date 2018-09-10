Lerato Kganyago left shaken by stalker: 'I’m terrified'

TV and radio personality Lerato Kganyago has been left terrified and has turned to police for help after allegedly being stalked by an unknown man.

The man has allegedly been sending her messages and videos addressing her as his queen.

Kganyago posted several screenshots of conversations with the man on Twitter.

She told followers that the man has been harassing her for months even though she had blocked several of his numbers.

"For the past couple of months he has been harassing me‚ and has changed numbers‚ more than 7 times each time I've blocked him. No one knows where he gets my number from."