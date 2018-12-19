South Africans are among those in the world receiving the highest number of spam calls‚ according to a new report by Truecaller.

The international phone identification app looked at the top 20 countries affected by spam calls in 2018. It said nuisance and unsolicited calls are on the rise around the globe.

Truecaller users in Brazil receive 37.5 spam calls a month‚ followed by India with 22.3 calls and Chile with 21.9.

The insights study revealed that the 5.3 million Truecaller app users receive a total of 21 spams calls monthly. This is compared to 15 a month in 2017.

"This puts South Africa as the fourth most-spammed country‚ a staggering 71.4% increase in spam compared to findings from last year‚" the report stated.

With the exception of SA‚ in comparison to last year’s data‚ fewer African markets featured in the top 20 list.