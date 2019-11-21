'Almost certain that organised criminal group' behind wave of cyberattacks in SA

SA experienced the single longest running cyberattack campaign monitored around the world by e-mail and data security company Mimecast between July and September.

“It is almost certain that an organised criminal group or APT [Advanced Persistent Threat group] carried out these campaigns, given the resources and effort it would require to sustain this level of determined attack over this lengthy period,” the firm said in its quarterly Threat Intelligence Report on Wednesday.

“SA experienced the single longest running campaign from July 8 to 15 2019 in any region during this quarter; the campaign employed a complex and varying array of generic Trojans, significant threats, exploits and file types.”