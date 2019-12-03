ANC welcomes call to slash cost of mobile data in SA

The ANC has welcomed a call by the Competition Commission for mobile network service providers to lower their data costs by between 30% and 50% within the next two months or face prosecution.

Party spokesperson Pule Mabe said in a statement that high data prices had a negative impact not only on the growth of the information and communications technology (ICT) sector but also other areas of the economy, such as financial services.

“The citizens of our country, especially the working-class poor, youth, students and women, are robbed of their income, [of] which they spend more than 25% on the telecommunications services, including data services,” said Mabe.