South Africa

Man arrested for allegedly beating wife to death

By IAVAN PIJOOS - 02 December 2019 - 12:07
The 25-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death at home and about 9pm on Friday.
The 25-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death at home and about 9pm on Friday.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A 29-year-old man was arrested at the weekend for allegedly murdering his wife at a village in Centane, Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson Capt Jackson Manatha said the man allegedly beat his 25-year-old wife to death at their home at about 9pm on Friday.

“The motive for the murder is unknown,” he said.

The man is expected to appear in the Centane magistrate’s court on Monday.

Farmer, sangoma dead after 'cleansing ceremony' nightmare in Eastern Cape

Horrifying videos, apparently taken by farmer Fritz “Majeke” Joubert, 45, give some inkling into what drove him into a frenzy of violence in which he ...
News
6 hours ago

Burnt in her car after years of abuse

Jealous lover 'kills' young mom.
News
8 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X