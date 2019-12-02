Man arrested for allegedly beating wife to death
A 29-year-old man was arrested at the weekend for allegedly murdering his wife at a village in Centane, Eastern Cape.
Police spokesperson Capt Jackson Manatha said the man allegedly beat his 25-year-old wife to death at their home at about 9pm on Friday.
“The motive for the murder is unknown,” he said.
The man is expected to appear in the Centane magistrate’s court on Monday.
