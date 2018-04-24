MUST SEE : The new Bafana Bafana shirt unveiled

Bafana Bafana will be dressed in a new kit when they resume their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Libya in September.

SA's shirt sponsor Nike unveiled the new kit on Tuesday and they said the strip is filled "with strong vibrancy to reflect the fact that most of the national players are picked from the domestic league."

“In the past‚ South Africa’s national side has been blessed with star players from European clubs.

"Today the squad is predominantly picked from the domestic league‚ a truth that fills it with a strong vibrancy and positions Bafana Bafana well for next year’s African tournament‚” said a statement from Nike.

“With the national team’s 2018 collection‚ the young squad has the kits to match its energy.

"The nation’s emerging crop of players will wear a new collection highlighted by a dazzling yellow home kit embellished with a powerful green print on the sleeves.

"The away kit is a bold green with a cascading horizontal pattern.”