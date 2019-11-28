Our television stories should not only be about guns, violence and kissing - Lesufi

Gauteng MEC for social development Panyaza Lesufi has urged producers of local television content to create more positive stories and not jut kissing and violence.

Speaking at the Men of the Year awards held at Carnival City in Ekurhuleni, Lesufi said society needed more positive content that advance the country.

"There's nothing wrong with actors and actresses but we can't be a society where every time you switch on your television it is guns, kissing and all such things," Lesufi said.

He called on production companies to introduce storylines that advance society. "You can do better. We are calling on the production companies to say you can run stories that build society rather than decide it," Lesufi said. "We don't want to dictate to your talent but it can't [be] television for kissing. Muvhango, they are kissing, Generations, they are kissing..."

The awards being held for the fifth time are aimed at celebrating good, male role models in society and inspiring other man to do good. Lesufi also lamented the amount of advertising related to death on television.

"You can't have our children when they come back from school, instead of finding production that teach them how to behave...when they switch on the television the only thing they see is 'should you die, SMS 123'. We can't be that society. We can't sell death policies to our children. We must sell a future to them," he said.

Lesufi urged those who are awarded on the night to continue to do good as South Africa needs more great man to overcome its challenges.