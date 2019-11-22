South Africa

'Ghost Squad' cop shoots taxi driver who rammed his vehicle into police car

By Staff Reporter - 22 November 2019 - 19:54
A "Ghost Squad" police officer shot and wounded a taxi driver who tried to ram into his vehicle on Friday.
A "Ghost Squad" police officer shot and wounded a taxi driver who tried to ram into his vehicle on Friday.
Image: 123RF/ prathaan

A “Ghost Squad” police officer shot and wounded a taxi driver who tried to ram into his vehicle on Friday.

City of Cape Town executive director for safety and security Richard Bosman said that the incident took place near Langa.

“The officer tried to pull over a taxi driver for a traffic stop on the N2 near Raapenberg Road, but he refused and rammed the officer's vehicle several times during a chase,” said Bosman.

He said that the taxi driver then jumped out of the vehicle and ran in the direction of Bonteheuwel.

“The suspect turned around and reached for something, and the officer drew his weapon and fired a shot, as he thought the suspect was reaching for a firearm. The 23-year-old was wounded in his side,” said Bosman.

JMPD officer reports colleague and motorist who paid bribe

A Johannesburg metro police officer is behind bars for corruption after he was turned in by his colleague, JMPD chief David Tembe said on Tuesday.
News
1 week ago

Taxi driver who 'assaulted' Abigail Kubeka is 'on the run'

'I really feel sorry for this boy. He should just turn himself in,' said Abigail
Entertainment
1 week ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Five spicy Malema quotes in lead-up to December's EFF conference
Violent clashes between police and Zimbabwean opposition party members
X