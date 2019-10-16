Police sting nets 11 testing station officials over bogus roadworthy certificates

Eleven officials were arrested at a privately owned vehicle testing station in Marble Hall, Limpopo, on Wednesday on suspicion that they issued roadworthy certificates for vehicles that they never actually examined.

Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said officers from its national traffic anti-corruption unit, the Hawks and Special Investigating Unit raided the SNJ testing station where they arrested the owner of the station, the manager, eight examiners and an administrative clerk.

"We found them burning some documents, and we suspect they were trying to hide evidence. They will appear in court on Friday to face charges of fraud and defeating the ends of justice," Zwane said.

The arrests in Marble Hall follow those in Lephalale on Monday, where three testing officials and a clerk were arrested for the same offence.