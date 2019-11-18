WATCH | Gupta house in Saxonwold auctioned for R2.6m

A Gupta-owned house in highly sought-after Saxonwold in Johannesburg was sold for R2.6m on Monday.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s son, Tshepiso, was "forcefully removed" from the home, according to the Mail & Guardian.

The 18 Avonwold Road home - which was bought for just over R3m - was one of several Gupta-owned properties to go under the hammer.

“We were instructed to dispose of a property which is one of the four properties in Saxonwold in the matter of Confident Concept Pty Limited, one of the several Gupta companies placed under business rescue. The property was sold for R2.6m.