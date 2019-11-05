Alleged 'The Guptas' gangster wanted for possible love triangle murders

Police require the assistance of the public to locate Mthetheleli Ntondini in relation to two murders he allegedly committed in Gugulethu, Western Cape.

Police provincial spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut, said in a statement the 35-year-old man was believed to be a “dangerous” gang member for a group called “The Guptas”.

“Ntondini shot and killed a 17-year-old female and a 19-year-old male in a possible love triangle in KTC. Ntondini, who associates himself with a gang called The Guptas, has fled Gugulethu after the incident and is believed to be in the Khayelitsha area. He is regarded armed and dangerous,” he said.

A warrant of arrest for Ntondini was issued by the high court in Cape Town on Sunday but police have not been able to locate his whereabouts.

Members of the public with knowledge of his whereabouts have been urged to contact the police who vowed to treat all information regarding the case with high confidentiality.